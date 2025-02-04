The Lantern and the Void

The Lantern and the Void

Les Vitailles
Mar 15

I would add that often the key to negotiating is thinking outside the box.

For the Middle East, the greatest example of thinking outside the box is the Abraham Accords brokered by President Trump. They bypassed the Palestinians entirely and made peace between Israel and UAE, Morocco and Bahrain, a scenario thought impossible by such luminaries as John Kerry and other State Department experts.

Perhaps what really matters now is peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia. Recall that Bahrain stated it would never make peace with Israel until there was a Palestinian state... 3 days before they joined the Abraham Accords.

If peace with Saudi Arabia becomes real, and I don't put that beyond Trump's capabilities, then the peace with the Palestinians becomes, frankly, irrelevant. They will remain ruled locally by a collection of warlords, with Israeli security intervention when required.

Les Vitailles
Mar 15

The Harvard Negotiation Project had a similar framework that resulted in a useful booklet "Getting to Yes".

But attempting to penetrate inside someone's mind to ascertain their "needs" is impossible in such a complex case. I could argue that Palestinian "needs" include the destruction of the State of Israel, because any leader that tries to reach peace with Israel risks assassination, like King Abdullah of Jordan and Anwar Sadat of Egypt.

This more than anything explains why Arafat could not accept the deal offered at Camp David in 2000. It is the reason Mahmoud Abbas can travel easily to Europe or Turkey but would never risk visiting nearby Jenin or Tulkarm. UAE solved this cleverly: the head of their military special forces is a retired Australian general.

If this is the case, then no negotiated agreement is possible.

The monolithic position of Palestinians is documented by their own polling institutes: over 75% of them approve of the Oct 7 atrocities. That points to Israel's needs about the type of leadership that would emerge in a Palestinian state next door and the capabilities it would have from being a state.

https://www.jns.org/three-in-four-palestinians-support-hamass-massacre/

17 more comments...

