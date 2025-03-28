Article Reviewed: Israel’s Expansionism is a Danger to Others—and Itself (Paywalled)

By: The Economist - Leaders column

With no new BBC Gaza coverage published today, I couldn’t resist the temptation to take apart this latest Economist editorial. It’s a masterclass in consistency, just not the kind they’d admit to. Whether Israel is abandoned or ascendant, the outcome’s the same: suspicion, condescension, and a framing that always lands on blame.

This editorial claims to sound the alarm about Israeli overreach, but its framing reveals a familiar problem: The Economist appears to default to criticism of Israel regardless of the facts on the ground. Just 12 months ago, Israel was framed as a besieged, abandoned outpost (“Israel Alone,” March 2024). Now, the same publication sees it as dangerously triumphant and overreaching (“Israel’s hubris,” March 2025). The message is clear: whether Israel is weak or strong, restrained or assertive, it is always at fault.

The editorial blends real concerns with a tone of moral condescension. Where nuance is needed, it delivers rhetorical swings. Where context is critical, it leans on sweeping historical analogies and speculative predictions.

✅ Merits

Recognises Real Risks of Overextension:

The article correctly identifies strategic risks facing Israel, especially regarding overstretch, regional diplomacy, and political strain at home.

Cites Changes in US-Israel Dynamics:

It accurately notes the shift in Israel’s posture due to altered US policy under a second Trump administration.

Acknowledges October 7th as Pivotal:

The editorial opens with the acknowledgment that Israel was “in grave peril” after October 7th, though that recognition quickly gives way to critique.

❌ Indicators of Bias

1. Contradictory Narrative Framing

In 2023, Israel was painted as isolated and abandoned; now it is depicted as imperial and overreaching. Both cannot simultaneously be true in the way The Economist implies. This contradictory cycle suggests a deeper editorial bias: one that frames Israeli actions as negative by default, regardless of circumstance.

Bias type: Shifting goalposts / Consistent negative framing

2. Selective Moral Language

Terms like “shameful,” “cruel,” and “ethnic cleansing” appear without attribution to direct Israeli statements or policy documents. Speculative plans are treated as near-certainties.

Bias type: Loaded language and inference without evidentiary grounding

3. Flattening of Palestinian Political Agency

The article treats Hamas’s role post-October 7th as little more than a trigger for Israeli overreach. It says Israel “again withheld aid” and is planning “a new occupation”, while sidestepping Hamas’s repeated rejection of ceasefires, its use of human shields, and its stated genocidal aims.

Bias type: Asymmetrical attribution of agency

4. Overstatement of Internal Collapse

Israel’s democracy is described as under threat, with “democratic backsliding,” yet key institutional actors (like the judiciary and Shin Bet) continue to oppose government overreach. The system is straining, yes, but it is far from dismantled.

Bias type: Alarmist projection

🧾 Summary Judgment

The Economist Scorecard – 27 March 2025

🟢 Recognises military and strategic risks

🟠 Acknowledges October 7 context (but only briefly)

🔴 Rhetorical overreach (“ethnic cleansing” without evidence)

🔴 Contradictory editorial narrative across time

🔴 Systematic attribution of bad faith to Israeli policy

Conclusion

This editorial may raise legitimate concerns about Israeli strategy post-October 7, but its tone is sanctimonious, its conclusions exaggerated, and its framing conveniently forgetful of its own past headlines. When Israel is weak, The Economist paints it as dangerous. When it is strong, it is even more dangerous. The through-line isn’t analysis, it’s suspicion.

Two different The Economist front pages, one year apart.

