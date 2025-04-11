There was a time, not so long ago, when people were promised the return of sovereignty. When flags were waved and buses trundled through towns like Scunthorpe, covered in slogans about taking back control. When entire communities were told that leaving the European Union would give us the power to protect our industries at last.

And yet here we are. A steelworks on the verge of collapse. Thousands of jobs on the line. And once again, a chorus of familiar voices telling us it is simply too expensive to intervene.

The message is always the same. That nationalising steel would be a waste. That the industry is uncompetitive. That we should not prop up decline. That we must look to the future. But underneath all this is a deeper truth no one wants to name. We are no longer a country that believes it owes anything to the people who build things. Not even the steel beneath our hospitals, railways, bridges, and wind turbines.

In 2008, when the banks brought this country to its knees, we found billions to save them. We nationalised their debt. We called them too big to fail. No one demanded they prove their long-term ecological viability. No one questioned whether their rescue fit a broader industrial strategy. We saved them because we could not bear the consequences of letting them die.

But steel? Steel must meet every condition. It must be clean, cost-effective, and instantly profitable. It must justify itself at every turn, even while foreign competitors flood our markets with cheaper, dirtier alternatives, subsidised by states that understand the strategic value of production.

We are told the problem is energy costs. That our prices are too high. That our renewables are not bringing the savings they promised. And it is true: we need energy reform. We need infrastructure, storage, and smarter grids. But what we do not need is to stand by while a vital, strategic industry collapses.

And let us speak plainly about the lie at the centre of it all.

For years, state aid was the scapegoat. We were told we couldn’t help our industries because Brussels would not allow it. That Europe tied our hands. But all the while, other EU countries were finding ways. Italy ensured its naval contracts went to its own shipyards. Germany protected its heavy industries. France did what was needed. They understood that sovereignty is not just a word. It is a responsibility.

We used our exit to make excuses instead.

This is not about the steel industry alone. It is about the narrative being built around it. A narrative designed to convince us that Britain can thrive without industry. That we will prosper through finance, through services, through code. That we no longer need to make things. That communities once rooted in physical labour should quietly disappear, or reinvent themselves as logistics hubs and discount outlets.

It is a lie told with the voice of economic reason. It is repeated in editorials, in broadcast panels, in policy briefings that speak the language of managed decline. Sometimes the excuse is public cost. Sometimes it is environmental targets. Sometimes it is simply the cold logic of the market. But the outcome is always the same: neglect, retreat, and erasure.



But what if we stopped pretending this is economic prudence and started calling it what it is, abandonment?

As a neighbour recently told me: “My dad spent most of his life working at the Scunthorpe plant. Back then, it felt like a job you could count on… something solid. Now it’s like they’re just waiting for a reason to shut it all down and call it the market. People around here see it coming. What hurts is knowing them in charge see it too, and just let it happen.”

The hypocrisy is hard to ignore. We subsidise everything from private rail franchises to fossil fuel giants. We fund arms exports and financial bailouts. We call these things investments. But when it comes to Scunthorpe, we are told the money is not there. That saving the livelihoods of thousands is an indulgence. That national capability is a luxury.

Steel is not a luxury. It is a foundation. It is a matter of sovereignty, security, and identity. We need it not just for defence or infrastructure, but for who we are as a nation. There are moments in a country’s history when the choice is not between profit and loss, but between presence and absence. Between action and indifference. Between a living future and a managed decline.

Letting Scunthorpe die would not be a policy decision. It would be an act of forgetting. And once a country begins to forget the people and places that built it, it loses more than just jobs. It loses its soul.



Author’s Note:



This is not my usual subject. I was not born in Scunthorpe, nor do I have any personal tie to the steel industry, but I live in Northern Lincolnshire. And there is something about the quiet shrug with which we are preparing to let this place fall, something struck a nerve. What is happening in Scunthorpe may appear to be a local issue, a line item in the national accounts, but it is in fact something much larger: a symptom of how easily we forget. How quickly we unlearn the importance of making things. How willingly we talk ourselves into decline, provided it comes dressed in the language of policy.

For readers outside the UK: the steelworks in Scunthorpe have been at the heart of local life, not just economy, for more than a century. At its peak, the plant employed tens of thousands of people and formed the backbone of British rail, construction, and defence. Even now, it supports around 4,000 direct jobs and countless more through local supply chains. The town has few alternative sources of employment. The collapse of the steelworks would not just dent national capacity. It would devastate a community already hollowed out by previous waves of industrial retreat.

One recent article in City AM, by Elinor Bale, reflects the broader media tendency to view industries like this one as burdens rather than assets. But the argument is not with her alone. It is with a mindset that sees decline as acceptable, so long as it is well-managed and politely explained.

Let Scunthorpe be the line we refuse to cross.

FJB.