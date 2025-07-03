The sound is not a siren.

Not at first.

First comes the tremor in the pocket.

Then the screen flashes red.

One minute.

She grabs her phone, her bag, and the trembling cat who does not want to be found.

She moves quickly.

No time to think.

Down the stairs.

Across the courtyard.

The shelter smells of wet concrete and the echo of too many fears.

Someone has brought an old fan.

It does nothing to move the heat.

The app does not stop shouting.

Tzeva Adom. Tzeva Adom. Tzeva Adom.

The screen shudders in her hand.

So does she.

She does not text I am okay.

Because she does not yet know if she is.

Above her, somewhere between the final alert and the first boom,

the sky rearranges itself.

Something shatters.

Not glass,

but the logic of ordinary life.

The illusion that homes are walls and roofs,

and not just targets-in-waiting.

Far away, others listen.

To the audio she sends.

To the silence that follows.

There is a quiver in the recording.

It is played more times than it should be.

As if repetition could make it safer.

As if knowing the ending might unmake the fear.

In the shelter, there are no real windows.

Just a fluorescent bulb that buzzes like it’s arguing with itself.

She sits on a plastic chair.

Around her, others speak softly,

or not at all.

The performance of calm becomes its own kind of strength.

A father comforts his child

with the stillness only someone who has known battle can offer.

Reception fades.

The air thickens.

She smiles at a boy who just missed his birthday.

A smile that says I see you,

in a world that has gone blind.

Her phone buzzes again.

A news alert.

Or a voice trying to reach

through twelve inches of concrete

and thousands of kilometres of distance.

She does not answer.

Not yet.

The booms are still too close.

And not all explosions come with names.

The next morning, she walks upright, steady.

As if carrying something invisible and perfectly balanced across her shoulders.

No one passing would guess what happened the night before.

That is the point.

Resilience does not shout.

She answers emails.

She says Boker,

but skips the Tov.

She’s tired.

But does not say why.

No one asks.

The world calls this coping.

But it is older than that.

Something biblical, perhaps.

Passed down by those who packed suitcases in the dark,

who hid names in shoes,

who stitched memories into hems,

who left mezuzot behind

but never forgot the doorframes they kissed.

It is a strength that does not name itself.

Because if it did,

it might unravel.

Now there is a tremor in how she checks her phone.

Not fear exactly.

Something more like scanning.

Like a radio tuned just between stations.

Listening for what isn’t said.

Bracing for what may come again.

And when the next siren comes,

and it will,

she will go again.

Not because she is fearless.

But because survival matters.

This time is different.

She does not say I’m scared.

She counts.

Three. Four. Five.

More.

Each boom arrives like a digit,

typed one by one,

as if putting them in order

might stop them from falling out of the sky.

Six. Seven. Eight. Nine. Ten.

The messages come fast.

Without punctuation.

Without hesitation.

The shelter rattles.

She types.

Not to inform.

But to say:

I am still here.

That is all.

And it is enough.

From elsewhere,

the only thing to do is receive.

The numbers.

The pauses.

The breath between recordings.

A voice answers:

I hear you. I’m here.

Whether or not it helps,

it is what can be offered.

She says:

Your voice calms me down.

Some give calm with voices

they train to stay steady.

Not because they are unafraid.

But because steadiness is a kind of caring.

The missiles fall.

The shelter shakes.

She types.

Someone answers.

And even if the ground trembles,

the connection holds.

Author’s Note

This piece is dedicated to every Israeli who endured the last war not with declarations but with quiet action. To those who ran to shelters with children in their arms, who typed through the booms, who steadied their voices so that others might not break.

It is for those whose strength is not often named but who carry it every day.

For the ones who went, again and again.

And are still here.

