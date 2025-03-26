History is a gate that often opens inward, not out. What passes through is curated, smoothed, sanded, framed. The rest stays in the dark. Ilija Ivanović’s Witness to Jasenovac’s Hell is a book dragged out of that darkness, not by historians, but by a retired schoolteacher who survived one of the most grotesque and under-acknowledged extermination camps of the Second World War.

Cover of the 2002 English edition of Ilija Ivanović’s testimony.

Ivanović was thirteen when he was taken. What follows isn’t a memoir in the literary sense, as there’s no arc, no polish, no metaphor. It’s testimony: fragmented, factual, occasionally raw. But there’s clarity in the sparseness. He saw what happened. He names it. And for the most part, no one in the West did.

Jasenovac doesn’t fit easily into the Western telling of the Holocaust. It was run not by Germans but by the Ustaša, Croatian fascists who committed atrocities so extreme that even SS officers filed complaints. There were no gas chambers, only knives, hammers, starvation, and fire. Ivanović survived three years there. He escaped the night before the camp’s final destruction, when the Ustaša burned the remaining 760 women alive and tried to erase the evidence. Eighty men escaped. Eight lived. Ivanović is one of them.

Children targeted for forced conversion and indoctrination. Some were trained to become Ustaša fighters themselves.

The violence of the Ustaša regime wasn’t improvised, it was ideological. Their stated policy toward Serbs was disturbingly systematic: convert one third, deport one third, and eliminate the rest. Catholicism became a weapon, a mask for forced assimilation. Serb children were taken from their families, baptised en masse, and sent to Ustaša “re-education” centres like the one in Jastrebarsko. Some were dressed in black uniforms, turned into child soldiers. Others were sent back to fight their own families. The comparison to Ottoman janissaries is often made, but the Ustaša model was more pitiless, it wasn’t about absorption, it was about erasure. Pavelić himself is quoted as saying that a good Ustaša is one who can use his knife to cut a child from its mother’s womb. That was not metaphor. That was policy.

Ivanović recounts a man murdered for stealing cabbage leaves to stave off starvation.

Ivanović doesn’t need to exaggerate. The violence he describes is already baroque in its horror. He recalls men executed for stealing cabbage leaves, overseers who took pleasure in pushing starving prisoners into pits just to watch them struggle, and contests among guards to see who could slit the most throats with specially made wrist knives.

A butcher’s knife adapted for mass slaughter. Guards wore them like tools of a trade.

The deadliest among them —Peter Brzica— was reportedly crowned the “King of the Cut-throats” after winning a bet by killing 1,360 people in one night. These weren’t isolated incidents. They were rituals of domination, engineered to dehumanise both victim and perpetrator.

Prisoners worked 11-hour days digging clay under brutal conditions. Beatings were routine.

Even the structure of the camp was weaponised: starvation, forced labour, staged cruelty. The Baer, the pit from which clay was dug, was a place of calculated humiliation. Prisoners were made to slip, fall, rise again, only to be pushed back down. This wasn’t punishment. It was sport.

Photographs from Sisak, a subcamp under Jasenovac’s command. One child’s fate remains unknown. The others never had a chance.

Even the children weren’t spared: taken, starved, baptised, or simply discarded. The photographs from the Sisak subcamp show their bodies in piles, their faces still too innocent for the death imposed on them.

The book was published in Yugoslavia in 1988. Not in English. Not widely. Because in Tito’s Yugoslavia, “Brotherhood and Unity” demanded silence about ethnic violence. Because in the Cold War West, Jasenovac wasn’t useful. Serb victims didn’t fit the framework. Croat fascists weren’t the Nazis we were told to remember. So this story was boxed away, too politically charged for textbooks, too Balkan for memorials.

When the English edition finally emerged, it was already too late for the story to land cleanly. The timing was unfortunate, but revealing. By the late 1990s, the West had begun to rehearse a new script, one in which Serbs were no longer allowed to occupy the role of victim. They had become, in the eyes of foreign policy elites and editorial boards alike, the aggressors of the Yugoslav collapse. Massacres in Bosnia and Kosovo were fresh in the public mind, and Ivanović’s testimony, so graphic, detailed, undeniable, cut against the grain. By then, the moral economy had shifted. Serbs, like Israelis today, had been marked as a people who could not be victims, only perpetrators, only aggressors, only guilty.

It’s not that the facts were unknown. Dinko Šakić, one of the commanders of Jasenovac, was arrested in Argentina in 1998 and extradited to Croatia. His trial confirmed the essentials: mass murder, torture, an ideology built on racial purity and clerical fascism. Šakić remained unrepentant to the end. He claimed he would do it all again. But the coverage was muted, mostly local. There were no global reckonings, no Spielberg films. The archive existed, but the appetite didn’t.

Ivanović’s book doesn’t ask for pity. It doesn’t even ask for attention. It simply asserts a memory that contradicts the official silences. It’s not anti-Croat, nor does it traffic in vengeance or myth. It names names, describes methods, records what was seen. The power is in its restraint. This is not a nationalist polemic. It’s an attempt to prevent an erasure.

Ivanović wrote because he heard the dead asking him to. Because someone had to.

I bought Witness to Jasenovac’s Hell in 2002. It has sat on my bookshelf for over twenty years, unread to the end. Not because I didn’t try, but because I couldn’t. The writing was too raw, the images too torturous. It was too much for the younger man I was then. I picked it up again recently, no longer quite so young, and felt, for once, ready. I read it slowly, with pauses, as one reads a record from a world that no longer makes demands but still refuses to vanish.

And yet I’m not sure if this review comes too late. The book is out of print. The last copy I saw for sale was being offered as a collector’s item, priced at nearly £200. That fact alone says something about our priorities.

But if the book is difficult to find, it’s not because it doesn’t matter. It’s because it matters too much, and speaks too clearly into silences we’ve chosen to maintain. Ivanović survived nearly a thousand days in Jasenovac, and lived another forty-three years with the memories he carried. The wounds, he wrote, never healed. Every April 22nd, survivors would gather, though fewer and fewer returned. The graves, he said, still give up their bones. And the voices of the dead still call out, not in rage, but in instruction: Write. Don’t let them forget. You are alive for us.

Ilija Ivanović’s story is not just about what was done to him. It’s about what we chose not to remember. And that is still being written.

FJB