Journalism is never neutral. Every piece of reporting is a selection: of words, of angles, of what to highlight and what to downplay. The BBC, despite its claims of impartiality, is no exception.

Their latest article on the Gaza ceasefire talks is a masterclass in narrative construction. Not through outright falsehoods, but through the subtle choices that shape perception. Let’s break down how they do it.

1. The Art of Source Selection

When discussing casualty figures, the BBC states:

"The Israeli military offensive has since killed more than 48,520 people, most of them civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run health ministry which are used by the UN and others."

The structure here is deliberate:

The number appears first : a large, emotionally charged statistic, placed before any context.

The source is mentioned only afterward , downplaying the fact that these figures come from Hamas, a terror group with a vested interest in inflating them.

The UN is invoked to legitimise the numbers, even though they rely on Hamas’s unverified claims.

Compare this to how the BBC reports Israeli statements:

"Netanyahu’s office said Hamas remained 'firm in its refusal and has not budged a millimetre,' accusing the group of 'manipulation and psychological warfare.'”

Here, Israel’s position is framed as an accusation, while Hamas’s claims —like its statement that negotiations have collapsed— are presented without question. The BBC subtly signals to readers which statements should be taken at face value and which should be doubted.

2. The Power of Omission

A journalist doesn’t need to lie to mislead. They just need to leave things out.

The article notes:

"Most of Gaza’s 2.1 million population has been displaced multiple times."

This is true. But where is the mention of why?

Hamas embeds its military infrastructure in civilian areas.

Hamas has rejected multiple ceasefire offers that don’t leave it in power.

Hamas has repeatedly fired rockets from schools, hospitals, and refugee camps.

By excluding this context, the BBC makes Israeli military actions seem like the sole cause of displacement, when in reality, Hamas bears enormous responsibility.

3. The False Equivalence Trick

The article states:

"Hamas returned 25 living Israeli hostages, the remains of eight others, and five living Thai hostages. Israel released about 1,800 Palestinian prisoners in exchange."

At first glance, this seems balanced. But it’s deeply misleading.

Who were the hostages? Innocent civilians, kidnapped from their homes, including children and the elderly.

Who were the prisoners? Many were convicted terrorists, some serving life sentences for attacks on civilians.

By presenting these groups as equal, the BBC erases the moral distinction between hostage-taking and lawful imprisonment.

4. How Language Creates Sympathy

Israel’s actions are framed as aggressive:

"Israel blocked aid shipments to Gaza and then cut electricity, saying it aimed to put pressure on Hamas."

This sentence suggests punishment, not military strategy. There’s no mention of why Israel took these measures, namely, Hamas’s repeated theft of aid and redirection of supplies for military use.

Meanwhile, Hamas’s demands are framed more neutrally:

"Hamas insists Israeli troops should withdraw."

Notice how Israel "blocks" and "cuts," while Hamas simply "insists"? The former is forceful, the latter sounds reasonable.

5. The Passive Voice Game

Watch how responsibility shifts depending on the subject:

"The attacks led by Hamas on 7 October 2023 killed more than 1,200 people in southern Israel, mostly civilians, with 251 taken hostage."

Straightforward, active voice. Hamas did this.

Now compare:

"The Israeli military offensive has since killed more than 48,520 people, most of them civilians."

Suddenly, the subject disappears. Israel’s actions are not attributed to a specific decision, but the deaths simply happened. There’s no mention of Hamas’s role in these casualties, no mention of militants, of human shields, of civilians forced to stay in combat zones. The reader is left with one clear takeaway: Israel kills; Hamas fights.

Why This Matters

The BBC doesn’t need to fabricate stories. They don’t have to.

They control the narrative through:

How they source information.

What they include and what they leave out.

How they frame Israeli actions vs. Hamas’s.

How they shape emotions through language.

This isn’t just reporting. It’s storytelling. And the story they’re telling, whether by design or by habit, is one that subtly, but consistently, delegitimises Israel while downplaying Hamas’s crimes.

This is how media shapes perception. Not with lies, but with choices.

And the BBC has made its choice.

The original article can be read here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cr7230vrkmko

I owe a huge debt of gratitude to my old professor Rafael González Galiana at Universidad de Sevilla, whose lectures on Análisis del Discurso Periodístico (Analysis of Journalistic Discourse) over 25 years ago taught me to read between the lines. His course was a masterclass in media literacy, exposing how subtle linguistic choices shape public perception more effectively than outright lies (framing, omissions, passive voice, and source selection). As he used to say, 'El periodista no siempre dice lo que piensa, pero siempre dice lo que quiere que pienses' ('A journalist doesn’t always say what they think, but they always say what they want you to think'). The tools he provided have never been more necessary than today, when biased reporting is often hidden behind the illusion of objectivity.