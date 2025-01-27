As we mark Holocaust Memorial Day, a time intended for solemn reflection and commitment to combating antisemitism, we must ask ourselves whether we are truly learning the lessons of the past. Recent findings from the Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) highlight a disconcerting reality: antisemitism is rising, trust in institutions is waning, and the future for British Jews is becoming increasingly uncertain. Can be.

A Community in Crisis

The statistics are stark and alarming. Only 34% of British Jews believe that they have a long-term future in the United Kingdom. Half of the Jewish community has considered leaving the country within the last two years due to antisemitism, and among younger Jews aged 18–24, this figure rises to 67%. The driving factor is clear: a surge in antisemitism following the events of 7 October 2023, as cited by 75% of respondents.

A majority of British Jews now feel the need to conceal their religious identity in public, with less than half reporting that they feel welcome in the UK. Furthermore, British Jews overwhelmingly identify Islamist extremism (95%), far-left ideologies (91%), and far-right extremism (67%) as serious threats to their safety.

Institutional Failures

The survey underscores a deep distrust in the UK’s institutions to address antisemitism effectively:

Policing and Prosecution: A staggering 84% believe the authorities are failing to address and punish antisemitism. Only 16% of British Jews have confidence that an antisemitic crime would be prosecuted even if strong evidence existed. The dissatisfaction is particularly acute in London, where 64% lack confidence in the criminal justice system’s ability to protect them.

Political Leadership: There is widespread disillusionment with political leaders. For example, 85% of British Jews are dissatisfied with the performance of London Mayor Sadiq Khan in relation to the Jewish community since 7 October 2023. Meanwhile, 72% of Scottish Jews believe the Scottish National Party is too tolerant of antisemitism.

Media and Public Discourse

The role of the media in fuelling antisemitism is also a significant concern. An overwhelming 92% of British Jews believe that media bias against Israel contributes to the persecution of Jews in Britain. Among broadcasters, the BBC is perceived as the most unfavourable, while The Guardian scores the worst among newspapers.

Education and Public Life

Antisemitism has penetrated schools and universities to a disturbing extent. Only 3% of British Jews are confident that university administrators would respond appropriately to a reported antisemitic incident. Among young Jews, 90% hold students responsible for the rising number of antisemitic incidents on campuses. This hostility has forced many Jewish families to consider antisemitism as a critical factor when selecting schools or universities.

The Danger of Rhetoric

The chant “From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free” is perceived by 95% of British Jews as a call to destroy the Jewish state and is therefore regarded as profoundly antisemitic. Such rhetoric, alongside efforts to delegitimise and vilify Israel, often serves as a vehicle for broader antisemitic sentiment.

The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism explicitly highlights the comparison of Israeli policy to that of the Nazis as an example of antisemitism. Nevertheless, this insidious moral inversion is becoming increasingly commonplace.

The Path Forward

Holocaust Memorial Day is not merely a time for reflection; it is a call to action. The Jewish community in Britain feels abandoned by institutions that should protect them. Their trust in the criminal justice system, political leadership, and media has eroded.

Yet, there is hope. Campaigns such as CAA’s “Let Your Star Shine” encourage Jewish people to take pride in their identity, while grassroots activism and public education efforts aim to combat hatred at its root. However, systemic change is essential. Institutions must enforce laws against antisemitism with vigour, ensure accountability, and foster an environment where British Jews can feel safe, respected, and included.

Holocaust Memorial Day reminds us of the consequences of ignoring antisemitism. The phrase “Never Again” must not become a hollow platitude. The rise of antisemitism in Britain demands immediate, decisive action from all sectors of society.

The lessons of history are clear. It is now up to us to heed them.

