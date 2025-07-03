There are stories that break you when you read them. This was one of them for me.

Alon Ohel is a young Israeli hostage, still being held in Gaza. He’s a pianist, a brother, a son. The following words were written by Michal Reznic. I didn’t write them. I couldn’t have. But I’m honoured to share them here. The piece speaks of Alon’s music, his captivity, and the unbearable silence of the world. If you read nothing else today, read this.



And if you want to hear what the world is missing: this is Alon playing Debussy’s Clair de Lune.



Francisco J. Bernal

“Alon has been held in the worst conditions in Gaza to this day. He’s been beaten and in shackles, chains in his legs, he can’t move much. He is being starved. He sleeps on the floor and does not know the difference between night and day. His captors don’t turn off the light because they want to torture him,” (Alon's mother, Idit, said to JNS).

In a suffocating, silent tunnel beneath Gaza, a young man named Alon Ohel sits in darkness. Somewhere deep underground, where time has lost its shape and the sun has become a distant memory, his body is broken but his name refuses to fade. And we are still awaiting his return.

Alon is a son, an eldest brother, a truly gifted musician. He is someone who once ran barefoot through music festivals, who laughed with his friends under the sky, who played the piano not just with his hands but with his soul.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas’s savage militants dragged him into captivity from the Nova music festival, a celebration of life, music, and dancing turned into a bloody mass rape and massacre. That day, the music stopped. But for those who love him, and even for those of us who have never met him, Alon’s song has never ended.

He was just 22 when he was taken. A gifted pianist who had returned from travels across Asia, full of dreams, and on the brink of beginning studies at the Rimon School of Music. He was a young man with wild blond curls, a quiet, shy gaze, and a spirit that drew people in. He turned 24 this past February but his birthday was spent alone in a tunnel: malnourished, wounded, in shackles, likely blind in one eye, and in desperate need of medical attention.

We know he is still alive based on testimonies from fellow hostages who were released. They spoke of him: of his strength, his suffering, and of a whispered birthday message he managed to send to his sister through the cracks of cruelty.

A mother, Idit Ohel, stands in Tel Aviv’s Hostage Square week after week, clutching his photo, begging the world not to forget.

And still, many do.

The world is ignorant at best or intentionally careless at worst.

The news cycle moves on. The names get lost in the noise.

But Alon is not a number! And his suffering is not a headline!

He is a young man who once played jazz and Debussy with equal ease, whose fingers danced on keys like a dancer’s light feet, but who now cannot even see the light.

What kind of world allows this?

A damn world that watches but doesn't act.

A damn antisemitic world that blames victims and sides with cruel, fanatical, barbaric perpetrators.

A damn world where ceasefires are debated while Jewish sons rot in cells of living hell!

There are facts: Alon is injured. He has reportedly suffered head trauma, beatings, untreated shrapnel wounds, and eye damage. His family says he was sewn up without anesthesia. He has been kept in isolation for many months, without proper food or medical care.

But this is not about damn politics!

This is about humanity.

This is about a mother and a father who wake each morning aching with the knowledge that their beautiful, sensitive son is being tormented, not knowing if he is still breathing.

This is about a sister and a brother who celebrate birthdays without their eldest brother.

His sister Inbal’s birthday coincided with the release of hostages Or Levy and Eli Shar'abi, who brought a small comfort: Alon had sent her a birthday wish through Shar'abi.

This is about friends who play his favorite songs and wait for a miracle.

Recently, musician John Ondrasik (Five for Fighting) rewrote his iconic song “Superman” in tribute to hostages like Alon. “It’s not easy to be me,” the song says. But Alon never wanted to be Superman. He never wanted anybody to write a song for him. He only ever wanted to be free, to play his keyboard. And now, he simply wants to see the sky again and not live in fear of torture every single minute.

We, the outside world, cannot afford to remain silent.

Every day that passes is another note lost from the melody of Alon’s life.

His captivity is not just a crime against him but a tear in the moral fabric of the world.

And so we say his name: Alon Ohel.

We must tell his story and other hostages' stories.

And we demand his return. Their return.

His suffering has been prolonged for far too long. Enough! Khallas!!!

Bring Alon home already.

Let him see his mother again.

Let him play.

Let him start healing.

The music is waiting, and the piano longs for his beautiful, slender fingers to once again caress its keys.

Musician John Ondrasik sings for Alon and all the hostages: