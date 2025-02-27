I will never leave this cell. That much is clear. The sentence was spoken, the sentence was written, the sentence was carried out. The keys turned, the door closed, the walls swallowed me whole.

Time trickles, time twists, time tightens. Seconds stretch, hours hollow, days dissolve. I count them, at first, marking them against the stone, but soon the markings mean nothing. I lose the numbers, then the weeks, then the years. The walls remain unchanged. The guards come and go. The world outside moves forward, forgetting, forsaking, forging new futures. And I am fixed, frozen, forgotten.

They think I have been silenced.

But I still hear the voices. The voices of the martyrs, the faithful, the ones who walked before me. Their words wind through my mind, whispering the verses, the commands, the promises. I have not lost my way. I have not forgotten my purpose. I was chosen. I was sent. I was sanctified.

I was promised the gates, the garden, the glory. I was promised a fire that would consume the unbelievers, a storm that would swallow their cities, a reckoning that would drive the Yehudi from this land forever. I was promised that death would open the door, that martyrdom would be my passage, that paradise would be my reward.

So when the moment came, when the world cracked open and we were given the chance to cleanse, to cut, to carve our names into history, we did not hesitate.

We moved through the streets like shadows, silent, swift, sanctified. The doors splintered, the bullets burst, the bodies fell. The children cried, the women wailed, the men bled. All as it should be. All as it was written.

It was easy.

That is what they do not understand. That is what they cannot allow themselves to believe. That it required no rage, no hesitation, no agony of the soul. We were not demons. We were not madmen. We were simply men, doing what needed to be done.

And then it was over.

The smoke rose, the blood dried, the screams faded. We ate. We drank. We prayed. Some laughed. Some did not. Some searched the faces of the dead, as if seeking something, some final confirmation, some last flicker of resistance, some proof that what we had done mattered.

I did not.

I already knew.

We had won.

And yet…

I was supposed to die.

That was the design. That was the decree. I was meant to fall in fire, to be torn apart and taken up, to join the others, to have my name inscribed in stone, sung in the streets, whispered in the prayers of the next generation.

But I am still here. I sit. I wait. I wither.

The days drift, the years yawn, the minutes march in monotonous mockery. The voices grow distant. The names of new warriors replace mine. I listen, but I do not hear myself. I was once a flame; now I am only embers.

I whisper the prayers, but they feel like dust in my mouth.

I was promised the gates, but I only see walls.

I was promised eternity, but I only hear silence.

I was promised a hero’s death, but I am dying in a cage.

The martyrs have passed through, the fire has taken them, and I am left behind. The war goes on, but I am not in it.

The walls remain.

The streets are rebuilt.

Their children laugh.

And I sit here, waiting.

I tell myself this is enough.

I tell myself this, because the alternative is unbearable.

Because the alternative is that none of it mattered.

About this piece

This text is not, under any circumstance, an apology for Hamas or an attempt to dignify its cause. It is a literary exercise explicitly inspired by Deutsches Requiem, the short story written by Jorge Luis Borges in 1946. In that work, Borges stepped into the mind of a Nazi war criminal, giving voice to the unrepentant fanaticism that animated the horrors of National Socialism. Borges’ goal was not to generate sympathy for his subject but to expose, through the criminal’s own logic, the sheer monstrosity of the ideology itself.

Hamas Requiem follows this same tradition. Hamas, a terrorist organisation, is here portrayed through the inner voice of one of its captured fighters, a man who, much like Borges’ Nazi, seeks to justify himself before history and God. In doing so, the piece does not honour him; it exposes him.

This is not advocacy. It is a literary act of bearing witness to evil, the kind of evil that believes itself righteous.