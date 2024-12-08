The fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime and the rise of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) have created a volatile situation with significant implications for Israel. Below are three potential scenarios outlining how this regime change could impact Israel’s security and geopolitical landscape:

Scenario 1: “Terrorist Spillover”

In this scenario, HTS consolidates power across Syria and establishes itself as a de facto government. Despite its recent attempts to rebrand as a nationalist force, HTS remains an Islamist militant organisation with a history of hostility toward Israel. Its rise could lead to:

Increased Cross-Border Attacks : HTS or affiliated jihadist factions might launch attacks into Israel’s Golan Heights, testing Israel’s defense capabilities and potentially escalating into broader conflict.

Terrorist Network Expansion : The fall of Assad could embolden other jihadist groups across the region, using Syria as a hub for planning and launching attacks on Israeli or Western targets.

Challenges for Border Control: A weakened Syrian state may lead to a surge in arms smuggling, infiltrations, and refugees, complicating Israel’s efforts to secure its northern border.

To address this scenario, Israel would likely:

Enhance Military Readiness: Deploy additional forces and surveillance systems along the northern border, particularly in the Golan Heights, to deter infiltration and respond swiftly to attacks. Preemptive Strikes: Intensify preemptive airstrikes against militant convoys, weapons storage facilities, and leadership gatherings to degrade the capabilities of HTS and similar groups. Strengthen Regional Collaboration: Work closely with Jordan and Egypt to secure borders and coordinate intelligence on militant movements.

This scenario could lead to heightened instability in the region, prompting Israel to allocate significant resources to counterterrorism and border security. It would also strain its relations with humanitarian organisations managing refugee flows and addressing the humanitarian crisis in Syria.

Scenario 2: “Weakened Iran-Hezbollah Axis”

The collapse of the Assad regime represents a major setback for Iran and Hezbollah, whose influence in Syria depended heavily on Assad’s cooperation. This scenario assumes a diminished Iranian presence in Syria, which could manifest in:

Reduced Arms Transfers to Hezbollah : Without a friendly regime in Damascus, Iran’s land corridor for weapons shipments to Hezbollah in Lebanon may become less viable.

Decreased Regional Threat : With Iran forced to divert resources to maintain its presence elsewhere, its capacity to threaten Israel directly may weaken.

Opportunities for Israeli Strikes: The power vacuum in Syria could provide Israel with more freedom to conduct airstrikes on Iranian and Hezbollah assets without significant Syrian government interference.

Israel may capitalise on this scenario by:

Ramping Up Airstrikes: Increase airstrikes on remaining Iranian and Hezbollah positions in Syria to further degrade their operational capacity. Leveraging Diplomatic Alliances: Strengthen ties with Arab states opposed to Iran, such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE, using the weakening of Iran as a rallying point for further regional cooperation. Shaping Post-Assad Syria: Support moderate or opposition forces in Syria to prevent Iran or Hezbollah from regaining influence in the region.

While this scenario appears favorable to Israel in the short term, it also carries risks. Iran may respond by intensifying its activities in other theaters, such as Iraq, Lebanon, or Yemen, to compensate for its losses in Syria. Additionally, Hezbollah might seek to escalate tensions along the Israeli-Lebanese border to signal its resilience.

Scenario 3: “Qatar-HTS Cooperation”

In this scenario, Qatar’s influence grows as a key supporter of HTS. Leveraging its financial power and political networks, Qatar could help HTS stabilise and govern parts of Syria. While this might reduce immediate chaos, it could also lead to:

HTS Consolidation as a Regional Power : Qatar-backed governance could give HTS the resources and legitimacy to control Syria effectively, creating a neighbor ideologically opposed to Israel.

Shift in Regional Alliances : Qatar’s expanded role in Syria might deepen divisions among Gulf states and complicate Israel’s burgeoning ties with Saudi Arabia and the UAE, who oppose Qatari-backed Islamist groups.

Economic Rivalries and Pipeline Politics: A Qatar-HTS partnership could revive ambitions for energy projects in Syria, potentially challenging Israel’s gas export ambitions in the Mediterranean.

Israel would need to navigate this scenario carefully by:

Strengthening Gulf Alliances: Deepen cooperation with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt to counterbalance Qatar’s influence in Syria. Engaging in Energy Diplomacy: Work with European and Mediterranean partners to secure Israel’s position as a leading regional energy exporter. Maintaining Vigilance on HTS: While engaging diplomatically with actors shaping Syria’s future, Israel would continue intelligence and military operations to prevent HTS from threatening its borders.

This scenario could lead to a reshuffling of regional alliances, with Qatar emerging as a stronger player and Israel needing to recalibrate its partnerships. The economic competition over energy resources could also extend beyond the region, involving European and Asian markets.

Conclusion: A New Geopolitical Reality

The fall of Bashar al-Assad and the rise of HTS present a deeply uncertain and potentially destabilising future for Syria and its neighbors. For Israel, the scenarios range from immediate security threats to opportunities for reshaping regional power dynamics. The situation demands a multi-pronged approach: enhancing military readiness, fostering alliances with regional players like Saudi Arabia and Jordan, and diplomatically engaging with emerging powers in Syria while countering threats from HTS or a weakened Iran-Hezbollah axis.

As Trump prepares to take office in a vastly changed geopolitical landscape, his response to Syria’s regime change will likely emphasise protecting U.S. allies, particularly Israel, while avoiding costly commitments. His transactional approach could yield short-term gains, such as weakening Iran and stabilising borders, but risks neglecting the long-term complexities of rebuilding Syria. His response to Assad’s fall might include rhetoric about the U.S. avoiding "endless wars" but ensuring that American interests—such as counterterrorism and protecting Israel—remain safeguarded.

Israel, meanwhile, must remain proactive, leveraging Trump’s support to enhance its security and regional standing while preparing for the unpredictable dynamics of post-Assad Syria.