Article Reviewed: Hundreds join Gaza's largest anti-Hamas protest since war began

By: Rushdi Aboualouf (Gaza Correspondent), Alex Boyd

🧭 Overview

This BBC piece reports on the largest known protest in Gaza against Hamas since the war began. Footage and quotes from demonstrators are included, showing rare public defiance and condemnation of Hamas’s leadership. Protesters marched through Beit Lahia, chanted “Hamas out,” and were violently dispersed by masked militants, some armed. For once, the article allows this internal dissent to be heard, but notable blind spots and inconsistencies remain.

✅ What the Article Does Well

1. Coverage of Internal Dissent

Reports directly on a major protest in northern Gaza targeting Hamas.

Highlights that it was dispersed by force and that protesters were assaulted , naming Hamas militants as the perpetrators.

Quotes include powerful anti-Hamas lines rarely seen in BBC coverage:

“We refuse to die for anyone… Hamas must step down…”

“Down with the Muslim Brotherhood rule.”

2. Contextualises Protester Grievances

Includes quotes from residents who lost family members in Israeli strikes but still blame Hamas .

Signals that opposition to Hamas predates the war and that fear of reprisals has historically suppressed it.

3. Signals Media Blind Spots

Mentions that some protesters called out the press for ignoring the event.

“Where is the press?”

“The press entered the hospital so as not to document this event.”

🔍 Limitations / Bias Indicators

1. Byline Location Inaccuracy

The article lists Rushdi Aboualouf as the Gaza correspondent, giving the impression that he is reporting from within the Strip. However, in a previous BBC piece dated October 2024, Aboualouf wrote that he and his family had relocated to Istanbul, and later reports suggest he has been operating from Cairo. In the past, his name was spelled Abu Alouf, as two words.

Why it matters: This misleads readers into assuming on-the-ground, first-hand reporting, which likely isn’t the case. It subtly inflates the authenticity and authority of the narrative, especially in conflict zones where access is restricted.

2. Hamas Framing Still Sanitised

The word “terrorist” is not used, even though Hamas is designated as such by the UK, EU, US, and others. This is nothing new, as it is BBC institutional policy to avoid the term.

Their armed suppression of unarmed protestors is described factually but not morally, leaving room for euphemism.

3. Israeli Contextual Framing Remains Flat

The article repeats:

“Israel resumed its military campaign… hundreds killed.”

It omits that the resumption followed Islamic Jihad rocket attacks , which triggered the IDF’s evacuation order and, in turn, local backlash.

This creates a flattened causal chain that glosses over how Hamas-allied violence endangers civilians.

By flattening the causal chain, the article makes it harder for readers to follow how violence escalated, and who bears primary responsibility in that chain. It’s not necessarily false, it’s just structurally misleading.

🧾 Summary Judgment

BBC Scorecard – 25 March 2025

🟢 Rare and valuable protest coverage

🟢 First-hand quotes from dissenters

🟠 Misleading byline framing

🟠 Causal flattening in war context

🔴 Continued euphemism around designated terrorists

This article marks a rare, and important, shift in BBC coverage: it centres the voices of Gazans rejecting Hamas rule. But it still falls short of full transparency. The byline gives a false impression of on-the-ground presence, and the framing of Hamas remains careful and sanitised, even when describing clear acts of political violence. Still, the piece is notable for what it does permit to be seen: the voices of people shouting into a vacuum of fear, trying to be heard.

You can read The BBC article here:

Hundreds join Gaza's largest anti-Hamas protest since war began

For other articles in the series, subscribe below or bookmark:

BBC Bias Daily Analysis