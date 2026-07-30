Pro-Palestinian demonstration in Cambridge, Massachusetts, 10 October 2023. Flickr , Public Domain Mark . Cropped and edited to black and white.

At Harvard, while Hamas terrorists were still inside Israeli communities, students were already writing a statement.

According to The New Yorker, activists opened a shared document on the morning of 7th October 2023. By that evening, the statement was already on Instagram. It held «the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence».

The following day, National Students for Justice in Palestine circulated its «Day of Resistance Toolkit». It described the attack as a «historic win for the Palestinian resistance» and told students to «normalize the resistance». Then came the sentence I have never quite been able to get past:

«Settlers are not ‘civilians’.»[1]

Before many of the dead had names, they had a political classification.

The sentence settles the moral status of the people being killed before anyone has to encounter them as people. Once they have been placed in the category of «settler», civilian status has already been withdrawn. Their deaths no longer have to interrupt the theory.

As disgusting as the statements are, it is the speed that troubles me most.

None of this language began with Covid. «Settler colonialism», «decolonisation» and «resistance» had been part of this activist vocabulary for years.

But for a while I have this idea in my head, maybe Covid lockdowns had a place somewhere in the explanation?

The students arriving at university in 2023 had spent some of their most formative years with less ordinary, unchosen contact with other people, just as more of their social and political lives were moving onto screens. An eighteen-year-old had been fourteen or fifteen when schools first closed. Someone aged twenty-one may have lost the end of school, the beginning of university, or both.

Those years changed more than where lessons took place.

A great deal of the ordinary background noise of social life disappeared. Classmates you did not particularly like. People you knew only slightly. Someone you sat beside because the class schedule put you there. The friend of a friend who said something utterly ridiculous but you tolerated not to cause a fuss. The hundreds of small encounters that happen because other people occupy the same physical world as you, whether you selected them or not.

Researchers call many of these relationships «weak ties». The phrase makes them sound unimportant but these are often the connections that take us beyond the people closest to us and expose us to other social worlds.

Studies conducted during and after the pandemic found that these weaker relationships suffered significantly. Social networks became smaller and more concentrated around close friends and family. A large study of communication at a North American university identified the loss of more than 4,800 weak connections when people were no longer sharing a physical space.[2]

Schools, offices, universities, pubs and even buses place us beside people we would never have thought to seek out. They do enter our lives by accident.

Remote life requires more selection.

A study drawing on more than 41,000 surveys of Americans’ social networks found that non-family relationships became more politically similar during the pandemic. People who were relying more heavily on remote communication were more likely to be interacting with others who shared their own beliefs or politics. As face-to-face life returned, that effect began to recede.[3]

The researchers offered a fairly ordinary explanation. Physical institutions create chances for spontaneous encounters. Remote communication usually requires us to decide whom to contact.

At the same time, another social world was taking up more of their lives. It was the one on their phones.

By 2022, the Reuters Institute found that social media had become the main source of news for 39% of 18-to-24-year-olds across the twelve markets it studied. TikTok use for news among that age group had risen from 3% in 2020 to 15% two years later.[4]

The trend began before Covid, but the timing matters. The collapse of much ordinary physical life coincided with an extraordinary period of political activity online.

George Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in May 2020, while much of the world was still living under restrictions.[5] Black Lives Matter exploded across social media. The hashtag was used almost 48 million times on Twitter in less than two weeks.[6] Political education increasingly arrived in forms designed not only to be read, but to be shared.

I remember the Instagram politics of that year. Everything could be made into slides.

Swipe: here is who has power.

Swipe: here is who is harmed.

Swipe: here is what solidarity requires.

Swipe: here is what you should do.

A complicated history could become portable.

I understood the appeal. The slides made difficult subjects legible and gave people language they could use immediately. Short reels offered a small rush of certainty, then moved on before too many questions could catch up. Together, they made it possible to carry one political structure from one cause to another.

The online politics of 2020 often arranged events through a common grammar of power, identity, oppression, silence and solidarity. That grammar did not belong to one cause, and it did not always produce the same conclusions. But Palestine could be fitted into it very easily.

Palestine activism had already been using the language of settler colonialism and resistance long before Covid. During the May 2021 Israel–Hamas war, and the Sheikh Jarrah protests that preceded it, those ideas were circulated through Instagram, TikTok and other platforms. The vocabulary that appeared after 7th October had been shaped over years, but it was also well suited to a political culture built around recognisable structures and repeatable explanations.[7]

Online, the language that travels furthest is often the language that tells people not only what happened, but how they ought to feel about it. It travels especially easily among people who already see the world in much the same way, or who are looking for a language through which to belong. Meanwhile, a large analysis of 76 studies found little evidence that social media itself produces substantial political learning.[8]

That gap matters. A person can acquire the vocabulary of a cause, the approved moral posture and a community in which both are rewarded without learning much of the history underneath. The attitude is familiar enough to have become a joke online: «I’m not reading all that. Free Palestine.» The joke works because it recognises something real. The conclusion comes first. The facts are an inconvenience.

The activists did not need TikTok to teach them the ideology. What the platforms offered was speed and distribution.

The National SJP toolkit supplied local groups with an interpretation, phrases, hashtags, graphics and instructions for spreading them. While the event was still unfolding, the interpretation was already packaged:

«Historic win.» «Normalize the resistance.» «Settlers are not ‘civilians’.»

Most young people did not spend the pandemic immersed in activist politics. I am interested in the minority who did, and in the social world in which those ideas were being absorbed and repeated.

For a time, many of them had fewer encounters with people they had not chosen. Their incidental relationships contracted. Non-family social networks became, in some settings, more politically sorted. Political ideas were arriving through forms that could make a complex conflict immediately legible.

Categories become harder to apply cleanly once someone has become particular.

The individual you actually know has a voice, a family, annoying habits, opinions you dislike and things about them that refuse to fit the theory. They may not change your politics. They may even confirm some of your prejudices but they have at least had the chance to exist before the category was applied.

Real people have a habit of becoming inconvenient to categories.

Lockdown removed many of the spaces in which that kind of encounter happens. It did not teach anyone to call murdered Israelis «settlers». It coincided with a form of political education in which explanations could be selected, packaged and repeated faster than they could be examined.

Perhaps the same statements would have been written in 2019. The ideology certainly existed. Human beings managed to classify and dehumanise one another long before Zoom or Instagram.

Still, I find it difficult to believe that those years had no effect at all.

For a few years, much of ordinary social life had fallen away, while political explanations became easier to pick up and carry from one cause to the next. Then came 7th October: a morning so brutal that any ready-made theory should have broken against it.

For some activists, it did not. The classification was immediate.

That is what I cannot forgive about those first responses. Before many of the dead had names, activists had already found the category that made their murder acceptable.

Buy Me a Coffee

Notes