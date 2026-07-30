The Lantern and The Void

The Lantern and The Void

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Saul's avatar
Saul
4d

This is thoughtful-the triumph (if it can be called that) of clean simulation over messy reality.

It’s possible that in the coming years, the real damaging impact of covid will become more visible. What is interesting, at least from a UK perspective, is how eager we are to ignore the consequences of lockdown (both the tangible and intangible).

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Alan Mairson's avatar
Alan Mairson
5d

Excellent post, Francisco. One additional thought…

You write: “Remote communication usually requires us to decide whom to contact.” True. But once certain types of contacts are made, the algorithm reinforces those decisions. Once I begin to articulate my worldview online, lots of people arrive without an invitation to lend a virtual hand. My Substack feed is filled mostly with people whose views parallel my own. People like you. This isn’t a new observation, of course, but it reinforces the Covid effect you describe here.

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