I have been meaning to review this book for quite a while. Since it has not been translated into English, I hope this review will serve as an introduction to its ideas for non-Spanish speakers.

El Judaísmo de Jesús by Dr Mario Javier Saban offers a compelling and in-depth study of the historical Jesus, presenting him as a figure deeply rooted in Jewish tradition and thought. Saban challenges conventional Christian perspectives, particularly the notion of Jesus as a divine figure, arguing instead that Jesus never explicitly referred to himself as the “Son of God” in the theological sense that later Christian doctrines adopted. For Saban, Jesus’ teachings were not an attempt to create a new religion but a continuation and reform of Jewish practices and ethics, aligning closely with the teachings of Hillel the Elder rather than with the stricter views of the Sadducees.

Hillel the Elder, a renowned Jewish sage from the generation before Jesus, emphasised compassion, inclusivity, and a moral approach to Jewish law, which Dr Saban argues is reflected in Jesus’ message. Hillel’s teaching, “What is hateful to you, do not do to your fellow; this is the whole Torah, the rest is commentary,” resonates in Jesus’ focus on love, humility, and service to others. Like Hillel, Jesus prioritised the ethical essence of the law over rigid legalism. Saban suggests that Jesus’ teachings on mercy, forgiveness, and the spirit of the law reflect a commitment to a reform-minded tradition within Judaism, aiming to make religious practice more accessible and relevant to the daily lives of common people. In this way, Jesus’ teachings appear as a natural extension of Hillel’s values, rooted in a Judaism concerned with ethical action over ritual exactness.

In contrast, the Sadducees, who represented the conservative Temple establishment, were known for their literal adherence to the written Torah and resisted the interpretive flexibility championed by Hillel and his followers. Dr Saban underscores that Jesus’ ministry—focused on healing, outreach to the poor, and the critique of superficial piety—was directly at odds with Sadducean values, which prioritised status and strict ritual observance. This alignment with Hillel’s compassionate approach reveals that Jesus’ teachings were not a departure from Judaism but rather a reformist movement within it, opposing the elitist and rigid practices of the Sadducean class.

One of the critical insights Saban explores is Jesus’ vision of kehillah (Jewish community) rather than the concept of church that emerged later in Christianity. Within Judaism, kehillah refers to a communal structure dedicated to mutual support, shared ethical values, and collective observance of Jewish law. Jesus’ teachings, Saban argues, were focused on fostering a kehillah where members would live out values of justice, compassion, and love for one’s neighbour, much in line with the community-oriented traditions of Jewish life. Jesus’ approach thus emphasized unity and ethical responsibility within the Jewish community, framing him as a figure who saw himself as part of the Jewish collective.

The idea of church, however, developed later as Paul and early Christian leaders spread Jesus' teachings to non-Jewish communities across the Roman Empire, transforming Jesus’ vision into a distinct institutional structure centred on faith in Jesus as the “Son of God.” As the concept of church evolved, it came to represent a separate community with a doctrinal basis that distanced itself from Jewish practices. Dr Saban argues that this transformation not only separated Jesus’ followers from their Jewish roots but also redefined the communal structure away from the concept of kehillahtoward an ecclesiastical hierarchy, a shift that was never Jesus’ intent.

A significant focus of El Judaísmo de Jesús is also on the divergence between Jesus’ teachings and those of Paul the Apostle, whom Saban argues played a pivotal role in reshaping Jesus' Jewish teachings for a broader, Greco-Roman audience. According to Saban, while Jesus taught from within a Jewish framework, focusing on interpreting Jewish law with compassion, Paul introduced theological concepts that would distance Christianity from its Jewish roots. Paul’s letters, Saban explains, framed Jesus as a cosmic saviour and emphasised faith in him as the “Son of God,” a concept foreign to the Jewish understanding of that title, which traditionally referred to a person of righteous standing rather than a divine figure. Saban contends that Paul’s transformation of Jesus into a divine saviour marked a turning point, leading to the establishment of doctrines that would ultimately separate Christianity from its Jewish heritage.

Saban’s work addresses the implications of this theological divergence on modern Jewish-Christian relations, suggesting that viewing Jesus as a Jewish reformer inspired by figures like Hillel provides a bridge between the two faiths. Understanding Jesus in his authentic historical context, as a figure devoted to Jewish renewal rather than as the founder of a new religion, invites readers to re-evaluate preconceived notions about Christianity’s origins and its connection to Judaism. By situating Jesus within a Jewish framework, Dr Saban fosters a dialogue that respects the shared ethical and spiritual roots of both traditions.

The book’s academic rigour is balanced by its accessibility, making it a valuable resource for those interested in understanding early Christian history and fostering greater interfaith understanding. Saban’s work is also timely, as it speaks to today’s growing desire for meaningful dialogue between religious communities. By examining how the early Christian movement evolved from a Jewish foundation, El Judaísmo de Jesús provides a thoughtful perspective on the shared heritage of Christianity and Judaism and prompts readers to reconsider long-standing theological divides.

In conclusion, El Judaísmo de Jesús is a thought-provoking book that re-examines Jesus not as a figure of religious separation but as a figure within Jewish tradition, aligned with the reformative values of Hillel the Elder. Dr Saban’s scholarship and clarity make this work essential reading for those seeking to understand Jesus in his true historical and religious context, free from later doctrinal reinterpretations. It is an enlightening contribution to religious studies and a bridge between Jewish and Christian perspectives, inviting readers to see Jesus as a unifying, rather than divisive, figure between the two faiths.

The book is available from Amazon or directly from the author.