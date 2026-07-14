I thought Ann Widdecombe’s comments about Gaza might have something to do with her murder. I went looking for the chain and found, instead, a maze of other people’s anger.

I still think it is possible. What I no longer think is that the public record gives me the right to say so with any confidence.

The suspicion began with two television appearances.

On 10 March, Jeremy Vine was discussing the deaths of more than 150 children and staff at a school in Minab, southern Iran. Radzi Chinyanganya described them as having been murdered. Widdecombe objected.

“A murder is by definition deliberate.”

Then she added:

“I don’t think they were murdered.”

It was a cold distinction, and perhaps a badly judged one. I can understand why people recoiled from it. Yet her point was about intent. She was not saying the deaths did not matter, nor that killing children was acceptable. She was disputing whether the word murder could be used before it had been shown that the school itself was deliberately targeted.

The internet kept the words and discarded the distinction.

One viewer called her an “evil cunt” and a “fucking cannibal who eats babies hearts”. Another accused her of “automatically defending the slaughter” of primary-school children. What she had said was severe enough. What they heard was worse.

Then, on 17 June, Widdecombe appeared on Jeremy Vine again. This time the subject was Gaza. She challenged the way Israel’s conduct was being described and returned to an argument she had made before: civilians die in wars, especially when one side operates among them and refuses to observe the rules demanded of its enemy.

Again, the response was not simply that she was wrong. She was accused of having no moral compass, of advocating the bombing of civilians and of defending Israel’s “meat factory war crimes”.

Three weeks later, Ann Widdecombe was murdered.

When counter-terrorism police took over the investigation, the two events began to sit beside each other in my mind. They were not yet connected, but proximity creates its own illusion. Once an ending is known, everything before it starts arranging itself into a pattern. Borges understood that better than most. A labyrinth only becomes a labyrinth when one believes there must be a centre.

I wondered whether her remarks about Gaza had made her a target.

So I went looking.

The controversy that disappeared

Most of the reporting returned to the Widdecombe controversies journalists already knew how to recite.

Brexit. Immigration. Abortion. Catholicism. Gay rights. Reform UK.

Her recent comments about Gaza, Hamas and civilian warfare were largely absent.

That omission bothered me, although I was not sure whether it was evidence of neglect or merely evidence that I had become attached to my own suspicion.

Only weeks before her death, Widdecombe had made a contentious intervention about Israel on national television. In March, another discussion about children killed during the war with Iran had produced some of the ugliest abuse I could find directed at her.

Perhaps journalists had missed it. Perhaps they had looked and found nothing. Perhaps the police already knew far more than the public did. Or perhaps I was seeing a path because I wanted there to be one.

There was no honest way around that uncertainty. I had to test it.

I went through X replies and quote-posts, Facebook clips, Reddit, Instagram, newspaper comment sections and archived pages. I looked at the accounts posting the worst abuse, at what else they had said, at whether they returned to Widdecombe, whether they knew one another, whether they disappeared after the arrests or changed their behaviour.

The final itemised dataset contained 18 hostile X posts published before her death.

Nine followed the June discussion about Gaza. Two concerned the March school strike. The rest involved prisons, Brexit, Dunblane, other television appearances or a more general dislike of Widdecombe.

The language was foul.

“Cunt.”

“Bitch.”

“Evil.”

“Vile and loathsome creature.”

One person called for a “citizen’s arrest”. Another told people to bookmark something she had said because she would “eat those words”.

There was hatred there, certainly. But hatred is cheap online. It multiplies without cost, like a bad copy made from another bad copy, until everyone appears to be speaking from the same rage while knowing almost nothing about one another.

What I could not find was the movement from abuse to intention.

There was no public threat to kill or injure her. No discussion of travelling to confront her. No reference to where she lived. No knowledge of her movements. No attempt to organise a group against her.

The accounts did not appear to know one another. They had seen the same clips and reacted independently. The people using the worst language did not suddenly vanish after the arrests. Their accounts remained active. In several cases, the original posts were still there, as if the words had meant everything for a few minutes and nothing at all afterwards.

One account had mentioned Widdecombe more than once. But it used the same abusive register against Farage and other right-wing figures. That was repeated attention, but not evidence of a threat.

I found plenty of contempt and very little direction.

A sentence severed from its argument

The differences between platforms were revealing.

Widdecombe had her own Substack. The accessible comments there were civil, often supportive and sometimes politely argumentative. The official Facebook clip of the March exchange produced only two publicly accessible comments, neither of which mentioned her. They argued instead about which missile might have hit the school.

I found no relevant indexed Reddit discussion.

The hostility was concentrated on X, usually beneath short extracts from television programmes.

That makes sense. People reading her Substack had chosen to read Ann Widdecombe. People seeing a clip on X had been given a few seconds removed from the argument around them.

“I don’t think they were murdered.”

Taken alone, the sentence is easy to distort. The distinction about proving deliberate intent disappears, as does most of the discussion that gave rise to it. A fragment becomes the whole. The whole then becomes a verdict on the person who spoke it.

The same thing happened with Gaza. Her argument that Hamas operated among civilians became support for killing civilians. Her rejection of the genocide accusation became support for genocide. A dispute about the conduct and language of war became evidence that she wanted children dead.

None of this means she expressed herself well, or that her arguments were correct. It only shows how quickly disagreement becomes a judgment about someone’s basic humanity.

Once a person has been declared evil, almost anything said about them begins to feel permissible. The word creates its own moral shelter. Hatred no longer feels like hatred. It feels like duty.

And yet even then, most people move on.

That may be the bleakest part of it. Not a vast conspiracy, not an organised campaign, but a procession of strangers passing briefly through the same room of anger, leaving behind an insult before vanishing into the next outrage.

What the public record cannot tell us

None of this proves that Widdecombe’s views on Israel were irrelevant to her murder.

The police may have evidence on the arrested man’s phone or computer. There may be private messages. There may be a motive that never appeared publicly. Counter-terrorism police did not take over because of something I found on X. They received new information and evidence that has not yet been disclosed. Nothing in the material I examined established any connection between the people whose posts I quote and the person arrested.

The public record cannot tell us what they know.

It can only show what was visible beforehand.

What I found was not a coordinated campaign, nor an obvious escalation towards violence. It was people watching a television clip, becoming furious, calling an elderly woman a cunt and then turning their attention elsewhere.

That is ugly. It should not be normal.

But it is not, by itself, a murder trail.

There is a temptation after an event like this to read backwards, to turn every insult into a warning and every argument into part of an atmosphere that must somehow explain the ending. The dead acquire an accidental coherence. Their final months are rearranged until they seem to have been walking towards the thing that killed them.

But lives are not written that way. Only stories are.

I began with a genuine suspicion that Ann Widdecombe’s defence of Israel and her arguments about civilian deaths might have made her a target. That possibility remains. What I did not find was the missing chain.

Perhaps it exists somewhere outside the public record. Perhaps the police have already found it.

What I will not do is manufacture it from eighteen pieces of online abuse simply because I know how the story ended.

There are searches that end with discovery. Others leave behind only the melancholy knowledge that what one wanted to know may exist, but not in any place one can reach.

This was one of those.

The hate was real. The trail wasn’t.

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The Lantern and The Void.

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