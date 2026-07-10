The Lantern and The Void

The Lantern and The Void

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Nathan Brown's avatar
Nathan Brown
Jul 10

A great piece of writing .. thank you

The inversion of morality has become so embedded in western society and the establishments operating in those countries.

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Saul
Jul 13

He is trying to find the mythical "sweet spot" between articulating anger at Israel's actions and overt hatred at the nation state of the Jewish people. Classic triangulation which demonstrates real ignorance of the ME. It will fail both politically (not extreme enough for the Greens) and morally. Bear in mind, this man is a provincial politician with the world view of a 25 year old.

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