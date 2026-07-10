Andy Burnham MP. © House of Commons, licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

You didn’t get it right when Jewish families were still identifying bodies from October 7th and your first instinct was not solidarity, but qualification.

You didn’t get it right when every condemnation of Hamas came wrapped in a warning about Israel. When murdered Jews were granted a sentence, and the terrorists who murdered them were immediately supplied with context, grievance and explanation.

You called it balance.

It was cowardice.

You didn’t get it right when you discovered that the loudest demonstrations, the angriest activists and the most disciplined sectarian voting blocs could frighten you into abandoning your own principles.

You didn’t challenge political Islam. You negotiated with it. You flattered its spokesmen, repeated its vocabulary and pretended that organised intimidation was simply community concern.

You didn’t get it right when you allowed Hamas to disappear from the war it began.

The hostages became an afterthought. The tunnels became scenery. The rockets became background noise. Gaza was discussed as though Israel had awakened one morning and chosen destruction for its own amusement.

You attacked a friendly democracy for defending its citizens against an army that crossed its border, massacred families and dragged civilians underground.

Then you congratulated yourselves for your moral courage.

You didn’t get it right when you recognised a Palestinian state that does not exist in any meaningful political form.

No agreed borders. No functioning sovereign government. No monopoly on force. One territory ruled by a discredited authority, another seized by a terrorist organisation.

You called the recognition symbolic.

That was precisely the problem.

The symbol told Hamas that October 7th had changed Western policy in its favour. It told every extremist movement watching that murder, hostage-taking and mass mobilisation could be converted into diplomatic reward.

You didn’t get it right when antisemitism became something to mention after every new concession to the people spreading it.

A reassurance at the end of the speech. A sentence for the Jewish community. A promise that of course you remained concerned.

As though concern were protection.

As though saying “zero tolerance” could erase the months of tolerated hatred, the marches glorifying “resistance”, the intimidation outside synagogues and the politicians who suddenly discovered that Jewish fear mattered less than electoral arithmetic.

And now Andy Burnham says Labour must apologise because it was too slow to put pressure on Israel. The Guardian describes the intervention as an attempt to win back progressive voters who abandoned the party over Gaza. At least the political calculation is no longer carefully hidden.

So yes, apologise.

But apologise for the right things.

Apologise for both-siding a pogrom.

Apologise for treating Jewish self-defence as the embarrassment and Islamist aggression as the grievance.

Apologise for rewarding political intimidation.

Apologise for recognising a fiction while condemning a state fighting for the lives of its citizens.

Apologise for allowing the perpetrators of October 7th to become supporting characters in the war they started.

You didn’t merely get the response wrong.

You got the moral order backwards.

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NB: This piece responds to Andy Burnham’s interview with The Guardian, in which he apologised for Labour’s initial response to the Gaza war, said the UK had been too slow to call for a ceasefire, and promised greater pressure on Israel, including possible further sanctions and restrictions on trade with Israeli settlements. The article also presented his intervention as an attempt to win back progressive voters who had left Labour over Gaza.