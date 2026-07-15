A word for what remains
The rabbi said
he did not like the word Holocaust.
He said Shoah.
A catastrophe.
A destruction.
A thing that happens
and leaves the world standing.
In Hebron
there was a Jewish quarter
before there wasn’t.
There were cups in cupboards.
Bread under cloth.
Children who knew
which stair creaked in the dark.
Someone had gone out
meaning to come back.
Then came the knives.
Afterwards,
the survivors were removed
for their own safety.
There is something cruel
in this sentence:
The survivors were removed
for their own safety.
The dead remained.
Ninety-four years passed.
The houses changed.
The weapons changed.
The cameras arrived.
On a Sabbath morning
people hid behind doors again.
Some whispered.
Some called their parents.
Some waited for the army.
Some waited so long
that waiting became
the last thing they did.
Later, there were arguments.
There are always arguments
after Jews are killed.
Was it war.
Was it resistance.
Was it a pogrom.
Was it genocide.
The lawyers came
carrying definitions.
The journalists came
carrying context.
The academics came
carrying quotation marks.
In one room
none of these things were useful.
There was only a door.
On one side,
a family.
On the other,
men who wanted the door open.
Perhaps genocide
is too large a word.
Perhaps that is why
people prefer to wait.
They wait for the trains.
They wait for the camps.
They wait for the numbers
to become impossible to pronounce.
But in Hebron,
a city was emptied.
On October 7,
they entered the houses
because Jews were inside.
There is a smaller sentence
hidden inside the larger word:
You should not be here.
Sometimes it means
this house.
Sometimes this town.
Sometimes this land.
Sometimes the world.
The scale changes.
The sentence does not.
The rabbi said Shoah.
Not the Shoah.
A shoah.
Perhaps a catastrophe
does not need to resemble
the last catastrophe.
We wait for history
to repeat itself exactly.
History has no such obligation.
In Hebron,
they came with axes.
At Nova,
they came with rifles.
The words came later.
Massacre.
Pogrom.
Genocide.
Shoah.
The dead had no need of them.
The killers probably did not either.
Words are for the living.
We use them
to decide what happened.
And sometimes, more quietly,
to decide how long
we are permitted to wait
before believing
that someone meant
exactly
what they did.
Thanks for reading The Lantern and The Void! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.