The rabbi said

he did not like the word Holocaust.

He said Shoah.

A catastrophe.

A destruction.

A thing that happens

and leaves the world standing.

In Hebron

there was a Jewish quarter

before there wasn’t.

There were cups in cupboards.

Bread under cloth.

Children who knew

which stair creaked in the dark.

Someone had gone out

meaning to come back.

Then came the knives.

Afterwards,

the survivors were removed

for their own safety.

There is something cruel

in this sentence:

The survivors were removed

for their own safety.

The dead remained.

Ninety-four years passed.

The houses changed.

The weapons changed.

The cameras arrived.

On a Sabbath morning

people hid behind doors again.

Some whispered.

Some called their parents.

Some waited for the army.

Some waited so long

that waiting became

the last thing they did.

Later, there were arguments.

There are always arguments

after Jews are killed.

Was it war.

Was it resistance.

Was it a pogrom.

Was it genocide.

The lawyers came

carrying definitions.

The journalists came

carrying context.

The academics came

carrying quotation marks.

In one room

none of these things were useful.

There was only a door.

On one side,

a family.

On the other,

men who wanted the door open.

Perhaps genocide

is too large a word.

Perhaps that is why

people prefer to wait.

They wait for the trains.

They wait for the camps.

They wait for the numbers

to become impossible to pronounce.

But in Hebron,

a city was emptied.

On October 7,

they entered the houses

because Jews were inside.

There is a smaller sentence

hidden inside the larger word:

You should not be here.

Sometimes it means

this house.

Sometimes this town.

Sometimes this land.

Sometimes the world.

The scale changes.

The sentence does not.

The rabbi said Shoah.

Not the Shoah.

A shoah.

Perhaps a catastrophe

does not need to resemble

the last catastrophe.

We wait for history

to repeat itself exactly.

History has no such obligation.

In Hebron,

they came with axes.

At Nova,

they came with rifles.

The words came later.

Massacre.

Pogrom.

Genocide.

Shoah.

The dead had no need of them.

The killers probably did not either.

Words are for the living.

We use them

to decide what happened.

And sometimes, more quietly,

to decide how long

we are permitted to wait

before believing

that someone meant

exactly

what they did.

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