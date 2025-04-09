There were two of them.

Both named Amit Cohen.

Both kind.

Both gentle.

Both gone.

One was twenty-three,

from Carmit.

The other, twenty-five,

from Jerusalem.

One ran from the music

and then turned back.

His friends were too slow,

the car too full,

but he made it work.

He shoved them in.

Climbed in last.

Laid across them

like a human shield.

He bled for two hours.

He saved them all.

Except himself.

The other came

with the woman he loved.

They were to marry

in three weeks.

They found a shelter.

It promised safety.

It gave none.

Only a few made it out.

He did not.

Nor did she.

There were two of them.

Both named Amit Cohen.

Both kind.

Both gentle.

Both mourned.

