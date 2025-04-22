Francis (sitting slowly): You always distrusted certainty.
Borges (smiling faintly): Only when it came with a uniform. But yes. I preferred doubts with footnotes.
Francis: I carried certainties because others needed them. Even when I doubted them myself.
Borges: That is the cruelty of leadership. You must pretend the map is the territory.
Francis: And yet your books mapped labyrinths.
Borges: But I never claimed they led to Heaven. You did.
Francis: I tried to lead men, not angels. Sometimes with mercy. Sometimes with compromise. You think I softened the truth.
Borges: I think you dressed it in garments it did not ask for. You used the word peace in sentences that should have ended with justice.
Francis: And you used irony where others needed comfort.
Borges: True. But I never claimed to be holy.
Francis (pauses): I never claimed to be right.
Borges: That is the most Jesuit thing you’ve said.
Francis (smiles): And the most Argentinian.
Borges: We are a country of believers who believe in doubt. Even our heretics kneel before Borges or Gardel.
Francis: And yet we both tried to preserve something. I, the Church. You, memory.
Borges: Perhaps. But memory forgets nothing. The Church sometimes forgets too easily.
Francis: Yes. And sometimes too slowly.
Borges: A good man, with all his faults.
Francis (quietly): I accept the sentence.
Borges (nods): So do I.
Author’s Note
Both were Argentinians. Both named Jorge. One lived by words. The other, within them. Nothing more, nothing less.
