Francis (sitting slowly): You always distrusted certainty.

Borges (smiling faintly): Only when it came with a uniform. But yes. I preferred doubts with footnotes.

Francis: I carried certainties because others needed them. Even when I doubted them myself.

Borges: That is the cruelty of leadership. You must pretend the map is the territory.

Francis: And yet your books mapped labyrinths.

Borges: But I never claimed they led to Heaven. You did.

Francis: I tried to lead men, not angels. Sometimes with mercy. Sometimes with compromise. You think I softened the truth.

Borges: I think you dressed it in garments it did not ask for. You used the word peace in sentences that should have ended with justice.

Francis: And you used irony where others needed comfort.

Borges: True. But I never claimed to be holy.

Francis (pauses): I never claimed to be right.

Borges: That is the most Jesuit thing you’ve said.

Francis (smiles): And the most Argentinian.

Borges: We are a country of believers who believe in doubt. Even our heretics kneel before Borges or Gardel.

Francis: And yet we both tried to preserve something. I, the Church. You, memory.

Borges: Perhaps. But memory forgets nothing. The Church sometimes forgets too easily.

Francis: Yes. And sometimes too slowly.

Borges: A good man, with all his faults.

Francis (quietly): I accept the sentence.

Borges (nods): So do I.

Author’s Note

Both were Argentinians. Both named Jorge. One lived by words. The other, within them. Nothing more, nothing less.