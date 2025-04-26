A Cloud Over the Strait

The situation at Shahid Rajaee has continued to deteriorate. The fire, fed by the chemical cargo and the collapse of storage facilities, is now spreading beyond the original blast zone. Local firefighters are struggling to contain it.

Saudi Arabia has offered assistance. Riyadh's proposal to send firefighting teams and equipment is being reported in regional media, though Tehran has not yet formally responded.

A full evacuation order has been issued for the port and nearby industrial facilities. Emergency sirens have sounded across the area. The authorities have also declared a state of emergency in Bandar Abbas itself, located about twenty kilometers from the port, citing severe air pollution and the risk of secondary explosions.

Preliminary reports suggest the explosion was caused by the ignition of improperly stored containers of sodium perchlorate, a volatile chemical used in the production of solid missile fuel, recently delivered by the Iranian cargo ship MV Jairan.

The true scale of the disaster remains unknown. What is already clear is that the negligence that allowed the original blast has now unleashed a larger catastrophe, one that will scar the Gulf for years to come.