The BRICS proposal—put forth by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—to develop an alternative payment system independent of the U.S. dollar and SWIFT has sparked both anticipation and concern. While some celebrate the possibility of reducing reliance on the West, a more critical analysis suggests that this initiative could create dangerous opportunities for authoritarian regimes and sanctioned actors. Countries like Iran, Venezuela, and even non-BRICS members such as Qatar stand to benefit in a less regulated financial environment, with troubling consequences for global justice and stability.

A Lifeline for the Sanctioned

International sanctions have long been a key tool to restrict financial access for those violating human rights or defying international norms. In Iran's case, sanctions are intended to curb its nuclear program and ties to armed groups like Hezbollah. However, an alternative payment system could enable Tehran to bypass these measures, maintaining its regional influence with relative impunity.

In Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro's regime has used sanctions as a scapegoat for its mismanagement and the country’s humanitarian crisis. A parallel system would grant the government access to international financial resources, but with no guarantees that these would benefit the population. Corruption and fund misappropriation would likely persist, further worsening conditions for the most vulnerable.

Qatar, while not a BRICS member, exemplifies how an alternative system could be leveraged to finance organizations like Hamas, undermining international efforts to curb extremist funding. Such networks could flourish in a less controlled environment, increasing the risk of regional instability.

Groups like Hezbollah and Hamas, which rely on illicit financing and complex international networks, could exploit such a system to evade restrictions. Without the oversight mechanisms embedded in Western-controlled financial systems, these groups could use alternative payment channels to move money, acquire weapons, and fund operations. This would weaken sanctions’ effectiveness and embolden these groups to escalate their activities.

The Emancipatory Narrative as a Mask

The anti-imperialist rhetoric framing this initiative warrants scrutiny. While challenging Western financial hegemony may seem appealing, such projects are often presented as solutions that benefit the people but are, in reality, designed to entrench the power of certain elites. Instead of democratizing the global economy, this proposal could exacerbate inequalities and reinforce authoritarian control.

Iran serves as a stark example: while its theocratic government uses anti-Western rhetoric to justify domestic repression, an alternative payment system would only bolster its ability to bypass sanctions and fund regional operations, leaving its population in deepening poverty and oppression. In Venezuela, Maduro’s anti-imperialist discourse has been a smokescreen for disastrous governance and rampant corruption.

The promise of a financial system challenging Western dominance could merely replace one set of gatekeepers with another, leaving dynamics of exclusion and inequality untouched. Far from being a force for progress, it risks becoming a vehicle for regressive practices under a new guise.

A Risk to Global Financial Stability

The fragmentation of the global financial system also has practical implications. The coexistence of multiple parallel systems would hinder efforts to combat illicit activities such as money laundering and arms trafficking, while reducing transparency in international transactions. This would not only benefit sanctioned governments but also criminal and terrorist networks, which would find new opportunities to operate beyond the reach of the law.

The proliferation of disconnected systems could also discourage international cooperation on critical issues like climate change or economic recovery from global crises. Rather than fostering a fairer world, such fragmentation would complicate financial governance and deepen inequalities between nations.

Qatar, despite not being part of BRICS, illustrates how this system could be exploited by states seeking to project influence through opaque funding. Its history of financial support for groups like Hamas, al-Nusra, and other terrorist organizations highlights a troubling possibility: an alternative payment system could make financing extremist activities even harder to trace and control.

One of the strengths of the current financial system is its transparency. Institutions like SWIFT provide extensive oversight, enabling governments to monitor and intercept suspicious transactions. A BRICS payment system, in contrast, would operate outside these established mechanisms. The result? A potential blind spot in global financial governance.

This lack of oversight could be exploited by criminal networks, rogue states, and terrorist organizations to launder money or finance operations. While technologies like blockchain are innovative, they could further complicate monitoring efforts. Decentralized and often anonymous systems could become fertile ground for those seeking to operate in the shadows.

Implications for Global Security

Weakening sanctions through a BRICS payment system could have cascading effects on global security. Take Hezbollah, designated a terrorist organization by the U.S., the U.K., and others. Sanctions have been a critical tool in restricting its financing and operations. If these sanctions lose their effectiveness, Hezbollah could more easily fund its military activities and expand its influence.

Similarly, Hamas, long targeted by extensive sanctions for its actions in Gaza, could find new avenues for financial support. Easier access to alternative payment systems could strengthen its operations and undermine international pressure. This would erode years of diplomatic and economic efforts to contain such organizations.

A Lesson from The Dog in the Manger

The BRICS payment system debate recalls the traditional Spanish fable of the dog in the manger, which neither eats the hay nor allows others to enjoy it. This metaphor aptly illustrates how power structures often act more out of control than justice. In this case, the Western-led financial system could be seen as the dog: enforcing strict rules while preventing others from playing freely. However, the risk of a BRICS alternative is that, rather than liberating the oppressed, it may replicate the same behavior, with new gatekeepers guarding their own interests.

More Shadows Than Light

From a progressive perspective, the BRICS payment system raises serious doubts about its ability to promote a more equitable and just world. Beyond its emancipatory rhetoric, the project seems designed to benefit governments seeking to evade international sanctions and perpetuate authoritarian power structures. The likely beneficiaries of this system would not be working-class communities or the most vulnerable, but political and economic elites adept at manipulating the global system to their advantage.

The risk that it could become a haven for authoritarian regimes and extremist organizations is too great to ignore. Far from being a tool to build a more inclusive financial order, this initiative threatens to further fragment the global financial system, facilitating destabilization and undermining international efforts to ensure accountability and transparency. Rather than accepting this proposal as a panacea, it is crucial to demand transparency and accountability in any changes to the global financial system.